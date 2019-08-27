Unitarian Universalists holds events supporting LGBTQ community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Unitarian Universalists Fellowship of Mankato is reaffirming their acceptance of all types of people and religion including their strong support for the LGBTQ community.
Minister Rita Capezzi explains the fellowship’s mission.
“Every person is a person of inherited worth and dignity. We see ourselves as all connected, with the earth and with each other. Our human differences is a source of beauty and value," she said.
This year they are focusing on the transgender community by creating a Trans–Initiative.
“These are people who are very vulnerable and not able to express their identities and we want to say, you are welcome here," she said. “So part of what we are doing here this year is renewing what we call our welcoming congregation program.”
The initiative brings author Ellie Krug to Mankato for two workshops and a book discussion.
The congregation will also host a six part series called “Trans Inclusion in Congregations” where people will meet for informative discussions.
For more information and dates for these events visit this link.
