Waseca County Public Health and Human Services set to move in new building

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) -Waseca County Public Health and Human Services is set to move into a new building after renovations are complete.
The county is renovating the former Waseca Mutual Building for the new location.
Renovations are estimated to cost $3.6 million dollars. The Bulk of the cost goes for needs such as exam rooms and mechanical work.
Right now the facility leases its building. County Administrator Jessica Beyer says re-purposing a building rather than continue to rent is the best decision.
“With this project this it will be more of a long term investment," Beyers said. “Its actually a great investment for Waseca County. It’s a win–win situation because we are taking a vacant building and re purposing it with a remodel project, so the county will own the facility rather than renting it and utilizing those dollars for more of a long term investment strategy,".
The new location will better accommodate needs with space for future growth. Renovation has already begun on the inside, with a completion date of January 2020.
