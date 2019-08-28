BREAKING: Corn Plus ethanol plant in Winnebago shutting down

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Corn Plus ethanol plant in Winnebago is reportedly shutting down.
A member on the plant’s board of directors confirmed to KEYC the plant will shut down as the industry battles low commodities prices.
He says production has been going well but the lack of a viable export market has stalled profit.
According to the board member, most employees will be laid off.
“We’ve been doing the best to get this plant up and efficient. Over the last couple of years we’ve made wonderful strides, the plant has been running marvelously. But the market just won’t quite give us a break and when you’re in the commodities business, I guess that’s just the risk you take,” said Corn Plus Board Member Don DeLanghe.
DeLanghe says the plant could reopen under certain circumstances like new ownership of the plant.
