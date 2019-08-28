Charges requested after man allegedly fires gun on street in Mankato

When the driver had to slow down and avoid him, Public Safety says Spencer paused then discharged a handgun.

By Sean Morawczynski | August 28, 2019 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 10:53 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man is expected to be charged after allegedly firing off a handgun when a driver nearly hit him in a crosswalk Tuesday afternoon.

Mankato Public Safety says Spencer had entered the intersection of Heron Drive and Stadium Road as a pedestrian.

They say no one was reportedly injured and a casing was recovered at the scene.

Public Safety is requesting charges of second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol while intoxicated among other charges.

