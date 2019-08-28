Education about hospice care

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly two million people are expected to receive hospice care in the United States this year.
With that, VINE Faith in Action brought in Laurie Jensen with Ecumen Hospice to provide an overview of the basics.
The group also examined misconceptions and new variations of hospice that might be beneficial to the care taker.
“Educate yourself on end of life decisions and make sure you are looking at that so that when the time comes, you’re in crisis mode that you have already done some of that education," Jensen said.
Seventy-five percent of rural Minnesotan deaths unfortunately take place in a hospital so having this worked out before you need it can help you live a little longer and more peaceful
