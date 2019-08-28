Immature crops and cool weather, cause for concern

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - A late planting season means a late harvest and with the growing season starting out fairly cool and fall weather seeming to start a little early, crops are immature and the harvest clock is ticking.
Around the third week of June, the Mankato area was running about 20% behind normal.
The end of June, into July and early August helped farmers catch up and as temperatures have dropped the past couple weeks, growth is about 7-8% behind average.
“Forecast going out here kind of continues that and so the longer this goes on, I think that concern with getting the crop mature gets to be more of a concern and weekly crop report showed that we’re still under 25% of the corn is dented,” said farm management analyst, Kent Thiesse.
After corn is dented, it’s another three to four weeks until it reaches maturity and is harvested, so farmers are hoping for warmer days ahead.
