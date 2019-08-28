Iowa man arrested after intentionally running over neighbor’s dog

LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KEYC) — An Iowa man has been arrested after intentionally running over his neighbor’s dog, authorities say.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported that 55-year-old Darwin Vink of Doon, Iowa, that they received a report of a person running over a dog with their vehicle.
Authorities say that Vink had been arguing with his neighbor before he had run over the dog.
The Sheriff’s Office says the dog died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.