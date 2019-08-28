Latest update toward completion of North Mankato Commerce Drive project

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The current construction on Commerce Drive is in its final stretch.
Today and tomorrow crews are paving the north side of the street from Lor Ray Drive to Roe Crest Drive.
The paving process is expect to finish up next week after the Labor Day holiday, which is when traffic will be open in both directions across all lanes.
Once that happens, the focus will shift to new features of the north side.
“Not only do they get new entrances, but there’s a lot of new aesthetics features, new street lights, there (will be) a mid–block crossing between Kwik Trip and Curiosity there to really help people that come from the wider area that walk this section quite frequently. And once those more aesthetic type features (are done) there’s going to be some public art, new signage and stuff – so it’s really going to spruce up this section,” North Mankato Public Works Director Nate Host said.
The focus will then shift to the stretch between Roe Crest Drive to Lookout Drive.
The project is on track from the original projected end date in October.
