New Ulm Municipal Band prepares for last concert of the year

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Municipal Band is in its 74th year of preserving New Ulm history and sharing their love of music.
Instrumentalists of all ages gather on Tuesday nights at the New Ulm Cathedral High band room and practice for the more than ten concerts they have a year.
Their first concert is on Memorial Day every year and they hold one every Wednesday of the week in the summer.
The band is a historic tradition for the city of New Ulm.
“Municipal Band was formed in 1945 after World War II and as a result of demand, basically for a musical organization, where people could play their instruments after the war and after high school and into the prime years, so the Municipal Band was formed by a city band tax where the city funds the Municipal Band,” said the New Ulm Municipal Band director, Don Jirak.
The band’s last concert of the year is September 7 at Harman Park below the Hermann monument that will feature the 1812 Overture, complete with live cannons
