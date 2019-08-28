Nicollet couple returns from epic boat trip

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local couple has returned from a three-week river voyage.
A bucket list item, now complete and it only took 11 days for Betsy and Marc Chadderdon to travel from Minnesota to Mobile, Alabama a distance of over 2,000 miles - by boat.
“It worked good. For the most part we had a really calm waters the only spot it was a little intimidating was getting out in Mobile Bay where it’s 35 miles long and 26 miles wide, because that’s the ocean," Chadderdon said.
While they had calm waters their trip wasn’t without hiccups.
“We ran out of gas about 70 miles south of St. Louis, we missed a pretty important marina. They’re not all marked very well they don’t have signs and it could be a little channel that opens up to marina and we missed it and by the time we realized we missed it we had went 50 miles past it and we didn’t have enough gas to get back and it was 100 miles to the next one," Chadderdon added.
“Everybody was friendly and we commented on that so that made the trip really fun. The icebreaker was hey, you drove your boat here from Minnesota and people were offering to do your laundry, borrowing us their car," Chadderdon said.
Now, would they do it again.
“Everyone asks that, everybody asked that question we wouldn’t do the same route again because we did it. You know everybody wants to go down the river to the ocean whether by canoe or kayak, boat or sailboat I would highly recommend it," Chadderdon added.
