Renville County Parks invites public to apply for Archery Deer Hunt
The Renville County Parks Department will be a special archery-only deer hunt in designated county parks.
By Jake Rinehart | August 28, 2019 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 3:38 PM

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Renville County Parks Department will be a special archery-only deer hunt in designated county parks.

The hunt begins Nov. 1 and will end on Dec. 31.

Applications must be submitted and approved prior to participating in the hunt.

All applications are due at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 and can be found below.

Completed applications and application fees can be submitted by mail or in person at the Renville County Park Department, located at 105 South 5th Street; Suite 319, Olivia, MN 56277.

