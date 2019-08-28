Renville County Parks invites public to apply for Archery Deer Hunt

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Renville County Parks Department will be a special archery-only deer hunt in designated county parks.
The hunt begins Nov. 1 and will end on Dec. 31.
Applications must be submitted and approved prior to participating in the hunt.
All applications are due at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 and can be found below.
Completed applications and application fees can be submitted by mail or in person at the Renville County Park Department, located at 105 South 5th Street; Suite 319, Olivia, MN 56277.
