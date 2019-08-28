‘Rev it up’: Back at home, Klobuchar is told to get tough

But even some of her biggest fans at home aren’t buying the case. As they milled about for a chance to snap a picture or shake Klobuchar’s hand, many of the people who know her best said it’s been disappointing to see her struggle — Klobuchar has been polling from 1% to 4% — in a crowded primary field. Now that she’s qualified for the next debate, they wished there was something more she could do to grab the spotlight, increase her name recognition and convince voters that she can win. They, ever so nicely, counted themselves among the doubters.