Round Lake Vineyards & Winery wins 3 awards at international competition

ROUND LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Round Lake Vineyards & Winery won multiple awards at the 11th annual International Cold Climate Wine Competition (ICCWC).
Over 300 wines were submitted from 10 states and one Canadian province.
Round Lake was awarded a silver award for its Marquette Reserve and bronze awards for both the Frontenac Gris and Skinny Dipping Temptation.
“This is the only contest that focuses solely on cold-climates wines, so to be compared against peer wines and grapes is an important step in success. Grapes grow everywhere in the world, and our region proves more difficult and, therefore, more satisfying when successful,” Round Lake Vineyards & Winery Owner Scott Ellenbecker said.
The ICCWC was hosted at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, in Chaska, on Aug. 15.
Judges included sommeliers, wine consultants, wine importers, winemakers, oenologists, biochemists and wine writers.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.