Semi accident blocks Highway 19 near Henderson

NEAR HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Gravity took over this morning when a loaded trailer broke away from its tractor while going downhill Wednesday.
The accident occurred toward the Minnesota River crossing, just east of Henderson on Highway 19. The westbound trailer was hauling an excavator, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
There were no injuries. The excavator rolled off the trailer as it went down the hill. The vehicle broke through about 200-feet of guard rail, authorities said.
Both lanes are blocked at this time while wreckers use both lanes to recover the vehicles. The state patrol estimates the roadway will reopen at approximately 3 p.m. The cause of the accident, which occurred at approximately 9:51 a.m., is under investigation.
