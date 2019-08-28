South Central Minnesota Pride recieves grant for Pride mural

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central Minnesota Pride has received a grant for a Pride mural that will be displayed in downtown Mankato.
All LGBTQ and allied people are welcome to attend the community art project at the 410 Project from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.
The mural will be created by the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) and allied communities of Greater Mankato.
The mural will be prepared by artists Dana Sikkila and Michael Cimino and participants will be able to take part in creating the finished artwork. No art experience is necessary to participate.
The mural will be displayed on the ARTifact building, which is along the PrideFest parade route that will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.