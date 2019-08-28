With school back in session, Mankato hosts annual Night to Unite

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato communities opened their homes and hit the streets for their annual Night to Unite.
While National Night Out happens the first Tuesday in August, Mankato Public Safety holds off until school is back in session. Student organizations are able to join city staff as neighborhoods across the town host events from small potlucks to entire parks full of people.
“Literally what Night to Unite is really kind of all about, giving just that neighborhood block party. Having five, six homes come together and throw a potluck and get the kids together and play games and there’s other ones that are 150-200 people,” Mankato Public Safety Sgt. Justin Neumann said.
Public safety visited 53 parties this year, up from 47 last year.
