Acrylic paintings by Mankato woman to go on exhibit at Emy Frentz Gallery
Deliquescent: Art in Motion will feature the acrylic paintings of artist Lori Wolf, of Mankato, Minn., at the Emy Frentz Gallery. (Source: Lori Wolf)
By Jake Rinehart | August 28, 2019 at 10:05 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 10:07 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Deliquescent: Art in Motion will feature the acrylic paintings of artist Lori Wolf, of Mankato, Minn., at the Emy Frentz Gallery.

Deliquescent is a showcase of Wolf’s recent works in acrylic painting, where fluid motion is displayed.

Wolf, a graphic designer and art instructor, earned her BA from Montana State University, Bozeman in 1978 and creates her work out of her studio in Mankato.

The opening reception for Deliquescent: Art in Motion is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at the Emy Frentz Arts Guild and is open to the public.

There will be live music by David Gadberry and refreshments will be served.

The exhibition runs from Sept. 6 to Sept. 27 and is sponsored by Old National Bank.

