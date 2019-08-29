Annual Fairmont clothing drive hosted by the elementary school

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Since 2014, the Fairmont Elementary school has hosted its 'Take It or Leave It' clothing drive.
The concept allows families to take items without being required to bring an item.
Donations are being accepted from now until the drive takes place which will be during back–to–school conferences September 3rd and 4th.
The drive is planned early on to ensure kids have warm clothing as soon as cold temperatures hit.
“A lot of kids that didn’t have gear right away and we’d be kind of in a scramble to get them things that they needed so that they could walk home safely, so they could play out a recess. So then we decided to try this to hopefully get the students winter gear prior to the snow coming – instead of having to scramble later on and get things,” school social worker Amy Becker said.
The items are for children at the preschool–age through sixth grade... but there's also adult size clothing.
Anything left over is stored until next year's drive or used during the school year as needed.
Donated items may be brought to the main office anytime during business hours.
