Blue Earth County offering free drop off shredding services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Have some extra papers that need shredding? Blue Earth County is offering free drop off shredding services at the Ponderosa Landfill.
Beginning next Tuesday, county residents can bring up to two bankers boxes per day to the landfill on Gooseberry Lane.
You can bring items like paper, envelopes, file folders and small booklets. The staples and paper clips can be left in the documents.
Materials not accepted include cardboard, plastics and metal.
The county says while they'll do their best to shred all materials, it can't guarantee the destruction of all information.
Shredded materials will eventually be baled and recycled.
