Breaking records at the Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State Fair is in the midst of another record breaking year.
For the third time this year, crowds at the State Fair broke daily attendance records.
Tuesday’s crowds reached more than 136,000, which beat the previous Day Six record of just over 133,000, that was set in 2014.
At the halfway point of the fair, the total reported attendance is about 924,000. That's well ahead of where 2018 traffic was pacing, about 882,000 after six days.
During last year’s record-breaking 12-day tally, the daily record was only broken four times.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.