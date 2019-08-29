Construction work begins in Washington Park Thursday, sidewalk closed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Construction is scheduled to begin in Washington Park (215 North Fourth Street, Mankato) at 7 a.m. Thursday.
A portion of the sidewalk will be closed as a safety precaution.
Current playground equipment is scheduled to be replaced due to age, condition and a lack of accessible replacement parts. New equipment will help increase safety of those who use the playground and provide the neighborhood with an upgraded amenity.
Citizen input helped determine the final playground design, which features a railroad theme to align with area history.
The “Fourth Street Route" was a main railroad line for the Minnesota Valley Railway Company and was once located where Washington Park is now. The City of Mankato purchased the property in 1913 and in 1915 dedicated the property as Washington Park.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.