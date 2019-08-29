2 dead after high-speed police chase in Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Around 11:40 a.m., the Owatonna Police Officers were dispatched to the 100-200 block of 21st Street Northwest in Owatonna regarding a domestic assault involving a man hitting a woman inside of an automobile.
The two occupants of the vehicle left the area before OPD had arrived. It was unknown if the female victim remained in the vehicle with the assailant.
A short time later, an Owatonna police officer spotted the suspected vehicle traveling west on 26th Street Northwest, near U.S. Interstate 35.
As the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver turned southbound on Interstate 35 and began fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle collided with a post at the end of the off-ramp at West Bridge Street.
The two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Owatonna Fire Department, Minnesota Department of Transportation and Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Owatonna Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.