Deadline for Mankato’s annual photo contest quickly approaching

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato is encouraging residents to submit their photos for the annual Mankato Photo Contest by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.
This year’s first place winner will win a $100 gift certificate to the Mankato Civic Center, courtesy of SPX Sports/Quality 1 Hr Foto.
To enter the contest, download the entry form above and include your name, address, phone number, photo caption, who took the photo and where the photo was taken. Email this informaiton and the photo(s) to photocontest@mankatomn.gov or send them to:
City of Mankato
Public Information Office
10 Civic Center Plaza
P.O. Box 3368
Mankato, MN 56002-3368
Digitial entries are encouraged and photos that are sent digitally must be at least 300 dots-per-inch (dpi).
Up to 15 photos can be entered into the contest. Contestants are encourage to submit photos of their favorite spaces and places in Mankato.
Photos must meet these requirements to be considered:
- Taken within Mankato’s city boundaries
- Taken within the past two years
- Original works
- Unmounted, colored 5 x 7 or digital (at least 300 dpi)
Winning photos may be used in City of Mankato communication pieces and on the City’s website.
Click here for more information about the City of Mankato’s Annual Photo Contest or download the entry form to get started.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.