Free drop-off shredding service now available in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is offering up a way to help you recycle.
Thanks to a brand new shredder, starting Tuesday September 3, the county will begin offering free drop-off shredding services at Ponderosa Landfill.
All county residents can bring up to two bankers boxes per day. Shredded materials will be baled and recycled.
“We’re really trying to encourage people not to put shredded material in their curbside recycling bin or even bring it to the recycling center because when bags of shredded paper go through the sorting line and hit the sorting equipment at the recycling center, they can break open and all those little bits of paper get into the other materials and it causes contamination," Waste and Recycling Supervisor for Blue Earth County Dave Kronlokken said.
Material can be dropped off whenever the landfill is open. They are not a certified shredding service, so residents who have high security documents may want to continue using other services. Materials will remain in a lock box until enough has been gathered to shred.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.