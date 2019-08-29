Mankato area teachers prepare for new school-year with district-wide kickoff

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Before the students fill the halls, Mankato Area Public School’s staff are setting the tone for the new year.
A district-wide kickoff held this morning was aimed at getting staff amped up and ready to go for the start of the school year. It also helps make sure staff is all on the same page when it comes to educating students within the school district.
“Building community is very important. It’s important that this is a large school district, we have a lot of different schools and a lot of different programming. At the end of the day, we realize we are one school district. This is an important step to make sure people see us as being together as we set forward on the school year,” says new superintendent Paul Peterson
The Mankato Area Public Schools begin classes next week.
