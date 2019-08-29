Minnesota sees increase in traffic fatalities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota sees a six percent increase in traffic fatalities.
Data released this morning from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety shows 381 lives were lost on Minnesota roads in 2018.
The top four factors contributing to those fatalities were speed, failing to buckle up, impaired driving and distractions.
Officials say, on an average day, at least one person was killed in a crash and 76 were injured.
So far in 2019, 223 people have been killed in traffic crashes...compared to 218 reported at this time last year.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.