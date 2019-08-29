Nuvera appoints Glenn H. Zerbe as Chief Executive Officer

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Nuvera Communications, Inc., a diversified communications company headquartered in New Ulm, announced that it has hired Glenn H. Zerbe as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tuesday.
Zerbe will begin his role as CEO on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Zerbe most recently served as Vice President of Sales for Frontier Communications. He has had different roles within Frontier Communications since joining the company in 2011.
Prior to working for Frontier, Zerbe had more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and management in the communications industry with companies such as Spanlink, Cisco Systems, SBC, AT&T and IBM.
The current CEO of Nuvera, Bill Otis, will relinquish his duties on Sept. 3 and begin a new role as the Special Advisor to the Board of Directors.
“We are confident that Mr. Zerbe’s extensive background in sales leadership and management will position our company for continued growth," Board Chair Perry Meyer said. "We appreciate the contributions made by Mr. Otis and recognize his continued presence with the company will be valuable during the transition and into the future.”
