U of M performs surgery on corn dogs at the MN State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A new exhibit this year at the Minnesota State Fair is the only place at the State Fair where you can see surgery on a stick.
U of M Dr. Weight is performing what one might call a “pronto pupsectomy at one exhibit,” opening up a corn dog and then sewing it back together.
The Da Vinci Xi Surgical System has a variety of functions, it can make big incisions or small ones. It excels at removing tumors and can cut patient hospital time in half.
"It's fun, almost like a video game," Dr. Weight said. "I just dissected off some strawberry seeds. Everybody knows how small those are and I was able to use those and line them out to spell out the U of M. It helps to save lives."
Weight says the magnification is about 10 fold so you can get in close and see things you can’t usually see with your own eyes.
