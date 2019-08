MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Jon Jamieson with JP Fitness joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the Fit 60 Challenge. The 60 day challenge lets participants choose to take part in two categories: most body fat percentage lost or most overall weight lost. Initial weigh in is Sept. 6-7. The cost is $30 to enter, with prizes given out throughout the 60 days. Click here to learn more.