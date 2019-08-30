Gustavus Adolphus College brings energy to move-in day

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s move-in day at Gustavus Adolphus College and new and returning students are gearing up for the year as festivities continue throughout the week.
Freshmen, transfers and international students are settling into their new home at Gustavus and thanks to the Gustie Greeters, the campus welcome wagon goes above and beyond.
“It’s super exciting to see them smiling and nervous, but also like seeing them transition into getting comfortable in this space,” said senior at Gustavus, Gustie Greeter and Student Senate co-president, Karrie Villarreal.
“I mean it’s the start of a new year. It’s just everything that you look forward to and that idea of new kids coming to college. It’s just a lot of fun and the energy is always fantastic during new student orientation,” said dean of students, JoNes VanHecke.
Move in for the 671 freshmen, transfer and international students includes activities throughout the week.
“There’s so much to do, there’s bingo, there’s escape rooms, super exciting, one more bang for me, but this is just the beginning for the first years,” said Villarreal.
Some students moved in early to begin practices and said they feel right at home.
“I’ve only been here two weeks, I feel like I’ve been here so much longer. I just love it here, I just couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. Everyone is just so excited to be here and it’s just really fun to be a part of that enthusiasm,” said freshman student athlete, Julia Severson.
Upperclassmen and faculty have a few words of wisdom for new students as they transition to the college life:
“Just remember that you have a voice here at Gustavus and you can do so much with it, just remember you can use it, you can speak, if you’re here at Gustavus, if you made it this far, use that voice, it’s so powerful,” said Villarreal.
“Be intentional about being as engaged as they possibly can be and I wouldn’t advise new students to get overwhelmed with a hundred things, but pick a few things that you’re passionate about and get involved right away,” said VanHecke.
