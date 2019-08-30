ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - You could smell a sweet, smoky aroma from a mile away today at the Hatch Chile Roasting event.
Today outside of the Family Fresh Market, people could buy Hatch chilies and have them roasted right there at the site.
They’re harvested from Hatch Valley, New Mexico, where fall is chili roasting season due to the intense sunlight and cool nights in the valley, creating the unique flavor.
Store Director, Steve Guimond says popularity for the chilies in the area is growing. “Once a year Hatch chilies are grown in New Mexico. It’s a huge deal down in the southwest and in the last couple of years it’s become a bigger deal down here.”
Enthusiasts say the mild–medium heat chilies are great for salsas, added to salads, soups, sandwiches and more.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.