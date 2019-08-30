Le Sueur County Sheriff: 979 Oxycodone pills, 73 ecstasy tablets seized during narcotics investigation Wednesday

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — A Montgomery man has been arrested for his role in an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Gilberto Martinez Jr., 41, was arrested at 714 Mill Avenue #34 in Montgomery Wednesday.
Authorities seized 47 grams of cocaine, 6.8 grams of methamphetamine, 979 Oxycodone pills and 73 ecstasy tablets from Martinez’s residence.
Martinez is begin held in the Le Sueur County Jail and is being charged with two counts of First Degree Sales, one count of First Degree Possession and additional controlled substance crimes.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, Rice County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.