Local artist receives community support after art and van stolen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local artist’s van filled with original art and supplies was stolen from her van last weekend, but she’s not letting that get her down.
Malia Wiley's van was stolen from her driveway last Saturday night on her farm south of Lake Crystal.
Thanks to local support and a GoFundMe page, she said she’s pushing through and looking toward better days as she participated in Mankato’s Alive After 5.
“I just wanted to be here because it’s my most favorite events in Mankato and I didn’t want to miss it, I wasn’t going to let the car thieves take that away from me, so here I am," said local artist Malia Wiley, "I am just astounded by what people have done for me, what things they have said to me and the support they have given me.”
Wiley asks the public to keep an eye out for the 2007 Silver Dodge Caravan with black stripes along the doors. The backseat has no seats.
The vehicle’s plate is 239-MWM.
