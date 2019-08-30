Long-time oncology certified nurse retires

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marked the conclusion of a 42–year career for Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato's Barbra Ahlman.
The longtime oncology certified nurse has seen significant advancements in cancer research within the Radiation Oncology department.
The hospital held a reception for Ahlman to celebrate her dedication and achievements.
“In the cancer center, I see a lot of patients go through some really tough times in their life and as I’m getting older I think 'Gee maybe there’s more out there that God wants me to do so if I can I’ll retire a little bit early," Barbara Ahlman said.
She says her focus will now shift to spending time with her family, travelling with her husband, and volunteering within the community.
