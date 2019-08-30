Mankato seeks public input for new playground equipment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato asks for the public’s input for new equipment at Highland Park.
The proposed changes include playground upgrades as well as the installation of fitness equipment.
Residents can vote on the location and the design of the proposal online through the city’s website.
Staff says the current equipment is being replaced due to age and to be more ADA-compliant.
The city estimates the cost for the playground equipment to be $186,000 and an additional $65,000 for the fitness portion.
Fitness equipment is required by the State of Minnesota, state funds will be provided to assist for this reason.
Construction is expected to begin next summer.
