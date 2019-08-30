Mankato woman charged with burglary after allegedly destroying man’s wardrobe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato woman is charged with allegedly breaking into her ex-partners apartment and destroying thousands of dollars-worth of his clothing.
The criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County says Katrina Williams and a man had recently ended a relationship after 16 years.
Court documents say the two had a discussion at the man’s apartment before he left for a doctor’s appointment.
The man says he told Williams he no longer wanted to continue the conversation and that he attempted to lock the deadbolt to his apartment before leaving.
He informed police that Williams had no legal access to his apartment and was not on the lease.
While he was gone, Williams had allegedly used a box cutter to destroy almost 80 articles (47 shirts, 11 pairs of pants, five pairs of shoes and nine pairs of underwear) of the man’s clothing, valued at over $2,200.
Williams admitted to Mankato Public Safety that she had cut the clothes, but denied breaking into the apartment.
She says the man left her there when he went to his appointment.
Wililams faces one felony count of second-degree burglary and one felony count of criminal damage to property.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.