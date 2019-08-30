Minnesota State Women’s Soccer team aims for 4th NSIC Championship, NCAA Tournament success

“One of our biggest things, we try to push rankings aside. Usually when it gets to conference play, no matter what game, it’s going to be important when it comes to the end. Every team is going to play their best on their best day, and usually that’s against us. We need to bring our best every game. We can’t play down to competition, we need to play at our level and keep it consistent," Midfielder Alesha Duccini said.