New partnership connects food suppliers, agricultural manufacturing companies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A new partnership looks to connect suppliers with food and agricultural manufacturing companies.
Around 30 people attended the Minnesota Supplier Match Roundtable to make connections between food companies and manufacturers.
Everything from parts and pieces with equipment, energy efficiency, refrigerators and more and savings can be found in having supply chains closer for agricultural and food companies.
“Just really cool companies in southern Minnesota, so when it comes to ‘I need this done,’ and their only supplier is five states away, and here is a company that’s sitting in southern Minnesota in the GreenSeam region and they don’t know it,” GreenSeam Director Sam Ziegler said.
The initiative includes an online database of Minnesota suppliers of all industries.
Anyone with questions regarding the database can contact GreenSeam or the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.
