Owatonna Police seeking information about Thursday’s shooting

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — A man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot in Owatonna on Thursday.
The Owatonna Police Department was called to the area of 24th Avenue Northwest and Hoffman Drive at approximately 11:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of gunshots being fired.
Officers responded to the area and located a parked vehicle alongside the road on 24th Avenue. The vehicle was occupied by a male and a female.
The male individual reported he had been shot in the upper torso.
He was transported to the Owatonna Hospital by Mayo Ambulance Service and later air-lifted to Rochester.
The 39-year-old male victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The female was not injured.
No arrests have been made in this case.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Owatonna Police Department Detective Bureau at (507) 774-7207.
The Owatonna Police Department was assisted by the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Faribault Police Department and Mayo Ambulance Service.
