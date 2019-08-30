MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mikayla from BENCHS joins KEYC News 12 This Midday to show off this week’s Pick of the Litter, Lucille!
Lucille is a three-month-old kitten who would adjust well to any home, especially one with another kitten for her to play with.
Also, upcoming events with BENCHS include a Kitten and Puppy Night at Pet Smart, and registration is open for an upcoming 5k. More information available on their website.
If you or someone you know are interested in adopting Lucille please contact BENCHS at (507) 625-6373 or info@benchs.org.
