School bus safety: do you know when to stop for buses?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School buses are back on the roads, so here’s what you need to know to follow the law and keep kids safe.
By law, any driver approaching a school bus must stop their vehicle at least 10 feet from the front or the rear of the bus until it no longer displays its signals.
This also includes drivers from turning toward a school bus during that same time period of boarding or departing the bus.
Drivers headed in the opposite direction must also drive at a reduced speed when passing a bus with its signals on or stop sign up, unless there is a raised divider separating them.
A good rule to remember, if you are behind a school bus you are always required to stop when their safety signals are on! And always pay attention for children darting to catch their bus or running off after school!
If you do not obey the flashing lights and signals, be prepared to pay: failing to stop for a school bus is against the law and comes with a fine of up to $500 for a first offense.
That fine can reach up to $1,000 for a second offense, along with potential jail-time.
