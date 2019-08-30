St. James Area wins close contest over Mankato East

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East girls’ tennis team returned to action Friday morning taking on St. James Area.
Cougars coming off a loss to Mankato West earlier this week, while the Saints topped Waseca on Tuesday.
Taking a look at some of the highlights from one singles, St. James Area’s Ellie Becker squaring off against the Coguars, Kezia Kim.
Becker goes on to win in three sets.
To one doubles now, Cougars’ Jadyn Weckwerth and Sydney Dressen match up against Gabriela Trapero and Samantha Tetzloff.
The duo from St. James Area wins in three sets.
Saints would go on to win, 4-3 over the Cougars.
