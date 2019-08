MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Nikole Kleinow with Walk to End Alzheimer’s joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event taking place Sept. 7 at School Sisters of Notre Dame in Mankato. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. Ceremony is at 10 a.m., with the walk beginning at 10:20 a.m. All funds raised support research efforts to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. Click here for more information.