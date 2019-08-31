Bethany Lutheran Women’s Soccer team firing on all cylinders in home opener

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Bethany Lutheran College Women’s Soccer team opened their 2019 season against Nebraska Christian College Friday in North Mankato.
The Vikings brought the offense early and often.
Sarah Spears feeds Zoe Kinakin in the box with plenty of space to work. Her shot got past the keeper, giving Bethany the 1-0 lead.
Just moments later, Courtland, Minn., native Gina Harmening fired a shot to the near post that found the back of the net, giving the Vikings a 2-0 advantage.
The Vikings offense continued to have success in the squad’s home opener, as BLC was able to earn the 9-0 victory against Nebraska Christian.
Bethany is back in action Wednesday against Bethel University in Mankato.
