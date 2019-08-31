Clarke’s Campground on Lake Francis held its first Ladies Day at the Lake event

ELYSIAN Minn. (KEYC) - It was a day for people to shop around tents from local vendors.
There was no fee for the vendors to participate and all profits went back into their own pockets. The event was simply held to have fun and let people mingle and shop.
The event’s coordinator, Rhonda Gehrke, says she wanted to bring this to the campground for years.
“You know we thought we would start something fun. Even though we say ladies day it brings and it brings out more ladies, you can see there’s a lot of guys here too,"she said. "Just kind of a fun day to end the camping season”.
Her own booth named Casted Leaves offered a collection of Minnesota merchandise.
She hopes to grow bigger with more vendors in years to come.
