DNC Chair dismisses Iowa’s 2020 virtual caucus due to security concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) – At this month’s Iowa State Fair, volunteers and staffers from the Iowa Democratic Party were spreading the word about the proposed virtual caucus.
“These changes we think are going to help make the process more accessible, more transparent, and really more successful than at any point in our caucus’ history,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said.
The IDP says the virtual caucus would have allowed Iowa Democrats to participate in one of six virtual caucus sessions from anywhere in the world by phone or virtual conference. They would be able to rank up to five choices for president.
But according to the Associated Press, the Democratic National Committee will recommend scrapping the virtual caucus in Iowa and Nevada because of hacking concerns.
In a statement released Friday, IDP Chair Troy Price responded:
“We are obviously disappointed by this outcome, and we continue to have confidence in the abilities of our vendors, but if the DNC does not believe the virtual caucus can be secure, then we cannot go forward."
Earlier this month, I spoke with Drake University Professor Dennis Goldford - author of The Iowa Precinct Caucuses.
He was skeptical the virtual caucuses would get more people to participate.
“My sense at this point is the Democrats are taking a process that’s complex and confusing, and they’re really running the risk of making it even more complex and confusing,” Drake University Professor Dennis Goldford said.
Carol Tyler - a Democratic caucus goer from Des Moines - didn't think she would participate in a virtual caucus.
“I rather be there, with the people that are really adamant,” Tyler said.
The caucuses are still scheduled for February.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.