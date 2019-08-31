Gardening tips as fall approaches

ST.PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - As fall approaches, owner of the Traverse Des Sioux Garden Center gives us tips on gardening and prepping for the changing weather.
“September is a wonderful gardening month. It’s probably the second most important season for gardening in Minnesota besides May," said garden center owner Fred Struck.
He says that is because the ground is still warm but it’s cooler above ground, so plants do not have to fight off the hot temperatures.
He suggests to seed your lawn, divide your perennials and in late September, it’s a good time to plant tulip and daffodil bulbs.
And as the first frost approaches, it’s time to start bringing your house plants back inside.
“Check them for insects. It’s very common they may have attracted insects over the summer. So you should either spray them or quarantine them in the garage, or put a systemic insecticide in the soil," he said.
He also adds it is a good time to plant trees and shrubs, like evergreens.
