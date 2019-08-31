Maud Hart Lovelace Society donates more than $5,000 to Betsy-Tacy Society

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You may remember reading Maud Hart Lovelace's series in school about best friends Betsy, Tacy and Tib.
The Maud Hart Lovelace Society recently donated more than $5,000 to the Betsy-Tacy Society.
The money will be used for maintaining and restoring Betsy’s House, which is now a museum in Mankato where visitors can see how the author’s family lived.
“I think that they’re a good set of books. My two daughters both met all these women when they were here in 1961. The one that is married, her oldest daughter, even reads some of the early Betsy-Tacy books to her students," said tour guide Kathryn Hanson.
For more information on tours, you can visit the organization’s website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.