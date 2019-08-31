MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minneopa Golf Club is celebrating its 90th anniversary with a deal through the Labor Day weekend.
Golfers who dress in accordance with the 1920′s will get a round of golf for just nine dollars.
The club was built in the 20's and golfers traditionally dressed in button down shirts, slacks, and long dresses.
Golf pro Gary Winters says dressing up is the only way to receive the discount as the vision is to go back in time.
He also says there is no shortage of history to commemorate.
“Well the course itself has, like any place, has a long history of ups and downs. There have been tragedies here and triumphs and the course right now is really at a high point. It has new ownership as of 2015 and they are locals here in Mankato and have a full commitment to really making this a quality golf experience,” golf professional and general manager of Minneopa Golf Club Gary Winters said.
The club is set to have other events through early fall to celebrate.
Fall rates begin next weekend which are two dollars less than the summer.
