MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - PrairieCare Medical Group will soon have a new location in Mankato.
The building, located right next to Blue Earth County Library, will have programs for children, adolescents and their families with mental health concerns.
There will also be traditional outpatient therapy offices in the building.
The location will be open September 16th.
“We felt like we needed a purposed built building to help us do a better job of caring for children and adolescents, children, adolescents and their families with mental health concerns," said president and medical director of PrairieCare Medical Group of southern Minnesota Christopher Wall MD.
